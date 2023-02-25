Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 11.85% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEMO opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.