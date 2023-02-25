BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.39% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

LCTU stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $51.72.

