Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 837.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

