SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,922 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,456,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,093,000 after purchasing an additional 71,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,418,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

