Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 2,323 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.56 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

