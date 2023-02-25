Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth $8,566,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth $3,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 284.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth $1,441,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VLU opened at $143.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $125.88 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.