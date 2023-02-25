Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EIDO opened at $22.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

