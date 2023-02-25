MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

