The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.