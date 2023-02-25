Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,795 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,682,000 after purchasing an additional 945,577 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.60 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

