Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 986 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

