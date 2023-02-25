MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 17,736 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,283,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,506,000 after acquiring an additional 677,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 848,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,109 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,879,000 after buying an additional 422,827 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after buying an additional 1,265,721 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

