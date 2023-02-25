Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,285 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of American Water Works worth $59,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

AWK stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

