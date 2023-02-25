Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Brown & Brown worth $57,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown



Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

