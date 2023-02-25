MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 10,200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of O opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 209.86%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

