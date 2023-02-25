MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $108.96 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.