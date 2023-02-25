Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 18,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

