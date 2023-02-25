Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,722 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of XYLD opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $49.92.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
