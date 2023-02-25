Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 441.1% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after buying an additional 239,330 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after buying an additional 228,681 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $214.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.73.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.13.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

