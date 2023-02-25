Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $57.19 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,079 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $57,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.