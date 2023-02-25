MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.