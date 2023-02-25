Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Teledyne Technologies worth $59,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after buying an additional 159,261 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $429.64 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day moving average of $395.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile



Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

