MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,212 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in LPL Financial by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 300.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $247.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

