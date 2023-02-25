Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,437 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,884 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 959,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 618,858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.94. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

