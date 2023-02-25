VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.