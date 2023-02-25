ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $618.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.67. The company has a market cap of $248.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.