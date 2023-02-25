Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 891,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 265,273 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

