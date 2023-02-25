MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

