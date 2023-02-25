Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 70,664 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $60,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Black Hills by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Black Hills by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.56. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

