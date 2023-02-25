MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

