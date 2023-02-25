Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Paycom Software worth $58,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $293.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.76. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

