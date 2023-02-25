Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,343 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $57,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.