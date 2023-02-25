First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,748 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $60,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

