MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average of $153.55. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.