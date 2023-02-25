Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $282,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

ADI opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.