Ergoteles LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

