Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 260 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

WFC opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

