Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.