Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. State Street Corp grew its position in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ATI by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 963,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 606,005 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 24.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after buying an additional 469,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $12,302,000.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Down 2.3 %

ATI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.