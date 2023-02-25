Centiva Capital LP Sells 28,347 Shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,347 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of RCF Acquisition worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in RCF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RCFA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

RCF Acquisition Company Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

