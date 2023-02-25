34,641 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.23%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

