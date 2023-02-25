Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 18,886 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARW opened at $117.34 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.