Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 3,158 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $887,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,336,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.