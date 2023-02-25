Centiva Capital LP Makes New $300,000 Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LAD opened at $255.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.18. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

