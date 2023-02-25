Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $266,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.5% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $317.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $397.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

