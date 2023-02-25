Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 8,177 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

