Ergoteles LLC Buys 11,216 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

NYSE:WSM opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

