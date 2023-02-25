Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $287,000 Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,281,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,089,000 after acquiring an additional 169,318 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 850,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 642,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 393,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 289,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM opened at $46.62 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

