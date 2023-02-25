Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 790 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,152,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,605,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $89.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

