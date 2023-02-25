Ergoteles LLC Sells 474,751 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 474,751 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.